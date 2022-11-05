November 05, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - Kane County

Classical guitarist to perform Sunday as part of St. Charles Public Library’s concert series

By Shaw Local News Network
The St. Charles Public Library Sunday Concert Series will continue at 2 p.m. Sunday with a performance by classical guitarist Brad Conroy.

The St. Charles Public Library Sunday Concert Series will continue at 2 p.m. Sunday with a performance by classical guitarist Brad Conroy. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Public Library)

The St. Charles Public Library Sunday Concert Series will continue at 2 p.m. Sunday with a performance by classical guitarist Brad Conroy.

He specializes in the art and scholarship of the classical guitar and will perform a program that spans centuries and features music from Mexico, Spain and Vienna. Conroy is on the faculty at the Music Institute of Chicago and is an adjunct family member at Elgin Community College.

Since 1981, the library has featured a wide variety of musical performances. The concerts are free to attend.

The St. Charles Public Library is located at One South Sixth Avenue in St. Charles. For more information, go to the library’s website, scpld.org, or call 630-584-0076.

St. Charles