Geneva Park District’s Friendship Station Preschool to host open house for prospective families

Geneva Park District’s Friendship Station Preschool will host an open house for prospective families from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at 2960 Blackman Road in Geneva. The event is to offer an opportunity to learn about the school, meet the teachers and explore the classrooms, according to a news release from the park district.

Friendship Station is guided by a philosophy of learning through play, the release stated. Children learn to share, create, cooperate, interact and solve problems in a supportive and stimulating environment. Emphasis is placed on developing a positive self-image for each individual child.

In keeping with the guidelines of Illinois State Board of Education standards regarding early learning and literacy, the preschool program provides appropriate activities to enhance the literacy of young children, according to the release.

Friendship Station offers full-day and half-day options for children aged 3-4 years and 4-5 years. Additional themed enrichment classes are also offered to extend the learning and play experience. Limited openings for the current school year are available, while registration for the 2023-24 school year begins in February.

For more information, call 630-232-4542 or visit here.