Batavia High School monitor won’t face charges for actions during lunchroom fight: Cops

BATAVIA – A Batavia High School campus monitor will not be charged in connection with an Oct. 21 lunchroom incident caught on video showing him holding a Black student in a headlock, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The girl in the video had struck another student in the head several times in front of the campus monitor, prompting his efforts to control her, according to a Batavia Police Department news release.

After interviewing students and staff and reviewing school surveillance videos and privately captured cell phone videos, police determined that the incident began with a verbal argument between a female student and other students at a lunch table and a male campus monitor walked over to intercede, the release stated.

The female student ignored the campus monitor’s attempt to de-escalate the situation. She then walked around the campus monitor and began arguing with a male student seated at the table, the release stated.

“The female student, without physical provocation, then struck the male student about the head several times,” the release stated. “The campus monitor, who was standing next to the female student, immediately took action to separate the female student from the male student. In doing so, the campus monitor pinned the female student against a nearby table. The campus monitor attempted to keep control of the female student while she was actively striking him and yelling at him.”

No evidence was available that suggested the holds used by the campus monitor were either intentionally or accidentally restrictive of the blood flow or normal breathing ability of the student, and the student continued to strike the campus monitor while he attempted to control her, the release stated.

Eventually, the campus monitor used his radio to call for help and kept control of the female student until additional staff members arrived to assist, the release stated.

Upon completion of the investigation, the situation was reviewed with the Kane County States’ Attorney’s Office and it was determined that there was no probable cause to criminally charge the campus monitor.

Deputy Police Chief Eric Blowers had identified the female student involved in the video as 16 years old, but he did not know what grade she was in. Police also did not identify the man in the video other than to confirm that he is a district staff member.

Batavia District 101 spokeswoman Holly Deitchman had released a statement about the incident last week: “In the Batavia High School cafeteria on Friday, school staff responded to an incident of assault and battery involving students.”

“The district is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting a select portion of the incident. We are working closely with all of the parties involved,” according to the statement.

“The district cannot release any additional information publicly, including the full video, to maintain confidentiality,” according to the statement. “Right now, our priorities are supporting those impacted, finalizing the investigation into the incident, and determining appropriate responses based on the investigation findings.”