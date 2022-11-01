Update: Two recent Burlington Central High School grads killed in crash involving school bus in Campton Twp.

A 20 year-old woman from Campton Hills and a 19 year-old man from Campton Hills were killed after the vehicle they were riding in slammed into the back of a school bus in Campton Township Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the 2013 Lexus SUV, an 18 year-old male from Elgin, suffered non life-threatening injuries, while a back seat passenger, a 17 year-old girl from South Elgin, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital before being airlifted to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago with life-threatening injuries.

None of the 31 children on the bus, or its driver, a 68 year-old man from Campton Hills, were hurt.

The release stated that the Lexus was eastbound on Empire Road when it crashed into the rear of the bus, which was stopped near the intersection of Kingswood Drive to drop off a student. The bus was transporting students home from Lily Lake Elementary School, which is part of Central Community School District 301.

In a news conference Monday evening, Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said that there “appeared to be no attempt [by the SUV] to slow down at the time” of the crash.

All of the students on the bus were reunited with family and released at the scene. The two passengers who died at the scene of the crash were recent graduates of Burlington Central High School, the release stated.

District 301 Superintendent Todd Stirn issued a statement on Monday night: “More than 30 students were on their way home from school Monday when their school bus was struck by a car along Empire Road. Our bus riders were treated and released on scene to their parents by emergency responders and administrative staff. We are thankful for our parents’ calm, patient and cooperative response as we worked together to release their children from the scene. We are making support staff available to students and staff throughout the day on Tuesday to offer accommodations as they need it.”

No charges have been filed and no tickets have been issued as police continue to investigate the crash. Investigators will work to determine if speed, distracted driving or drugs or alcohol played a role, the release stated.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives were assisted by Campton Hills Police and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management at the scene. Stirn and his staff also assisted deputies at the scene, the release stated.