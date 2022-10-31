Update: 2 dead, 2 hurt in SUV after it crashed into rear of school bus in Campton Township

CAMPTON TOWNSHIP – Two adults died and two were seriously injured after an SUV crashed into the rear of a Central School District 301 bus loaded with children on their way home from school Monday, Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said at a news briefing.

None of the children or the bus driver were injured, Hain said.

The bus was carrying 24 students and a bus driver from Lily Lake Elementary School traveling east on Empire Road near Kingswood Drive at 3:45 p.m. when a 2013 Lexus SUV, also going east, struck the rear of the bus, Hain said.

“It appears there was no attempt to slow down at the time,” Hain said.

A man and a woman in the Lexus were deceased on scene and another man and woman were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Hain said.

Campton Hills police assisted deputies on scene, he said.

Central District 301 Superintendent Todd Stirn and Lily Lake Principal Sharon Boron were on scene, “very invested and involved,” Hain said.

More information will become available later as the investigation continues, Hain said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.