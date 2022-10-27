Main Street Bridge canopy repairs to close Main Street sidewalk in St. Charles Friday

ST. CHARLES — The sidewalk and adjacent street parking spaces on the Main Street Bridge over the Fox River will close while minor concrete repairs are made to the decorative canopies on the bridge, beginning Friday, Oct. 28.

The sidewalk will reopen for the weekend and re-close to finish work on Monday, Oct. 31. After work is complete on the north side, the south sidewalk and adjacent spaces will close for approximately three days of work. Vehicle traffic on the Main Street Bridge is not expected to be impacted.