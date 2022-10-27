Geneva Chamber’s 2022 Cocoa Crawl to offer delicious samples at downtown businesses

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 2022 Cocoa Crawl is Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. throughout downtown Geneva.

According to a news release, cocoa creations will be offered for a $20 ticket. Tickets can be purchased at genevachamber.com. Map of participating businesses and their drink selections is also available on the order page. This event is suitable for adults and children.

This is an open house format, where participants can enjoy samples at any of the participating businesses, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets can be picked up Nov. 1-4 during Chamber business hours, 8 S. Third St., and Nov. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Geneva Visitor Center, 10 S. Third St.

Aurelio’s Pizza, The Beer Cellar, Bloom + Bread, Burger & Sushi House, Cookie Dough Bliss & Creamery, Copper Fox, Elise Flagg Academy of Dance, Geneva Center for the Arts, GIA MIA, Little Red Barn Door, The Little Traveler, Livia Italian Eatery, Nobel House, Penrose Brewing, Stockholm’s, Urban Artisan and TheWinding Deerpath are participating.