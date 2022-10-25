Kane County SWAT team doing training in Geneva Tuesday

The Kane County SWAT team is conducting training today at a vacant home in the 500 block of Mead Court near South Street in Geneva.

According to a news release, officers will be going through several shooting simulations where they will be firing simunition rounds, which are similar to paintballs, and using force to enter the home if it can be done safely. The ballistic breaching (a smaller version of dynamite to weaken the door) may produce some noise in the area. Officers also will be using drones as part of the exercise.

The Geneva Police Department notified neighbors in advance of the training. No vehicle sirens will be activated, and live ammunition will not be fired, the release stated.

Signage will be posted in the driveway of the residence, and safety officers will be on site. The training is anticipated to be completed by 3 p.m.

The Geneva Police & Fire departments are planning to conduct a joint training session at the home in the coming weeks. The house is scheduled to be demolished later this fall.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Geneva Police Department appreciate the public’s understanding as officers participate in this important training exercise.