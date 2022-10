The Geneva Park District held a park dedication ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the South Street Fields in honor of the late Sam Hill, a longtime resident who is remembered for his many years of service to the park district, according to a news release.

More than 100 family members, park district staff, board members and friends attended the ceremony, which unveiled a new sign bearing Hill’s name. Sam Hill Park can be enjoyed at 1700 South St. in Geneva.