Car stolen in Geneva may be linked to attempted gun shop theft

GENEVA – Geneva police and Kane County Sheriff’s detectives are working together on a case of a stolen car and an attempted break-in at a gun shop.

In an email, Geneva Deputy Chief Brian Maduzia stated that Kane County requested their assistance at Liberty Guns, 33W624 Route 38, Geneva Township, for an incident that began about 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Gun shop owner Andrew Camamo said the front window was broken but nothing was taken.

Then at 7 a.m., Geneva police responded to a report of a 2015 blue Hyundai Sonata stolen from a driveway in the 1000 block of Westfield Course.

“The responding officers noticed broken glass on the driveway, indicating a window on the vehicle may have been broken in order to gain entry into the vehicle,” according to Maduzia’s email.

Then a few hours later, around 10 a.m., Geneva police were notified that the stolen Hyundai Sonata was located in Country Club Hills, after it crashed.

A Country Club Hills Police officer located the vehicle abandoned in the 16000 block of Cicero Avenue. The vehicle appeared to have been in a crash, with heavy front-end damage, Maduzia’s email stated.

“We are working with Kane County Sheriff’s deputies to confirm if these two incidents are indeed related,” Maduzia’s email stated.

While Maduzia said police had no value listed for the stolen Hyundai Sonata, according to Edmunds.com, its value can range from about $6,300 to nearly $19,000.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Amy Johnson stated in an email that the evidence division is working on the vehicle used in the Liberty Guns incident for evidence.

“They are also conducting canvasses of the specific areas and surrounding areas too for more information,” Johnson’s email stated. “No further threats to public stemming from these incidents.”