Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Oct. 14-15, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Cheryl A. Genley, 57, of the 400 block of Shannon Street, Elburn, was arrested Oct. 15 on two felony warrants from Lee County and one felony warrant from Kane County.

• A resident of the 2S600 block of Raddant Road, Batavia Township, reported Oct. 15 that she lost a $200 down payment on a puppy through Zelle and never heard from the sellers again. She was supposed to go to Defiance, Ohio to pick up the dog, but decided it was a scam and reported it instead.

• Mitchell C. Ziem, 19, of the 1300 block of Dunham Court, Geneva, Nicholas A. Barrios, 18, of the 3300 block of Hillcrest Road, Geneva, Joseph P. Black, 18, of the 39W500 block of Sulley Drive, Blackberry Township and Jackson T. Mocchi, 18, of the 0N600 block of Weaver Circle, Blackberry Township were all charged Oct. 16, with criminal trespass to real property in the 16N500 block of Power Road, Gilberts. The owner reported at 12:50 a.m. that four men were on top of his barn with flashlights, but ran off when he approached.

• A 1995 Case skid steer machine valued at $15,000 was reported stolen Oct. 15 from a barn in the 0S500 block of Green Road, Blackberry Township.

• Michael B. Jandura, 32, of the 6N900 block of Riverside Drive, St. Charles Township, was charged Oct. 14 with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of a vehicle damage accident and driving an uninsured vehicle.