Batavia to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event Oct. 29

The Batavia Police Department will host a prescription drug take back collection site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Batavia Police Department, 100 N. Island Ave.

According to a news release, the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

In addition to medications, the police department will collect vape pens or other e-cigarette devices from individual consumers only after the batteries are removed from the devices. The Batavia Police Department will not be responsible for removing the batteries from the devices, the release stated.