MION Artisan Soap Co. to open second location in downtown St. Charles

MION Artisan Soap Co. is opening a second store this Saturday in downtown St. Charles at 78 S. 1st. St.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance, MION Artisan Soap Co. first opened their doors in their downtown Wheaton location in February of 2020 ahead of the pandemic, providing curbside pick-up and a large e-commerce platform for loyal customers to shop their various all-natural home and skin care products.

MION Artisan Soap Co. is expanding, opening a second store on Oct. 22 in downtown St. Charles at 78 S. 1st. St. (MION Artisan Soap Co.)

MION began at craft shows and various farmers markets seven years ago in the Chicagoland area, and featured only natural bars of soap. Now, customers can purchase everything from natural bath bombs to soy wax candles with various gifting and customization options offered in store and online, the release stated.

Olga Nedelea, MION Artisan Soap Co.’s owner, said she is excited to expand the business to St. Charles.

“I’ve never been one to look towards the future or trying to guess where we might be in five years,” Nedelea stated in the release. “My focus pertaining the business has always been living in the present moment and soaking in what’s happening on the day-to-day and the opportunities being given. We’ve been so welcomed by the St. Charles community so far and we can’t wait build relationships with a whole new town of people.”

The new St. Charles location will have all the same items for purchase and offer the same shopping experience as the Wheaton location, including the signature testing station, where customers have the can test soaps and scrubs prior to purchase. Shoppers can also test various body butters, oils and sprays to decide if the scent they’ve select is the one for them, the release stated.

For more information on products and grand opening details, follow MION Artisan Soap Co. on Instagram and Facebook or their website www.mionartisansoap.com.