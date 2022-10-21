Firefighter receives minor injuries battling St. Charles house fire Friday morning

A firefighter received minor injuries while battling a house fire in St. Charles Friday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No one was home at the time of the fire.

At approximately 10:46 a.m., the St. Charles Fire Department responded to 1565 Independence Court for a report of a fire.

The first St. Charles fire unit arrived on the scene in less than four minutes and found moderate fire in the attic space above the attached garage, according to a news release from the St. Charles Fire Department. Firefighters brought the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes.

The fire was contained to the house and caused approximately $35,000 in damage to the structure and contents of the home, the release stated..

The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted by the Geneva, Batavia, Elburn, West Chicago, South Elgin and North Aurora fire departments, as well as the St. Charles Police Department.