Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Sept.30-Oct. 12, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Michael S. Bartlett, 57, of the 43W600 block of Kemar Drive, Blackberry Township, was charged Sept. 30 with leaving the scene of a vehicle damage accident, duty to report an accident, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane use and not driving on the right side of a two-lane road. Deputies were called to Route 47 and Main Street near Elburn for a gray GMC Canyon that crashed shortly after 2 p.m.

• Sean M. Miller, 19, of the 39W000 block of Seavey Road, Batavia Township, was charged Oct. 12 with speeding 26 to 34 miles over the speed limit. Deputies clocked Miller’s 2022 gray Hyundai Elantra at 83 miles an hour in 55-mph zone on Route 38 toward Saddlewood Drive in Virgil Township.