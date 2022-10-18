ComEd begins emergency work on Geneva’s west side

GENEVA – Commonwealth Edison began an emergency construction project Monday in the Allendale subdivision on Geneva’s west side to replace an aging underground cable city officials announced in a news release.

More than 2,700 Geneva customers experienced numerous momentary power outages Oct. 13 due to the faulty cable. While the city owns and operates its own electric utility, this ComEd line runs to the city’s Western Avenue and Delnor electric substations.

ComEd will replace the cable instead of making repairs since it was installed in the early 1970s and shows signs of damage, the release stated.

The company’s contractor will directionally bore new conduit into place and then pull the new cable through that conduit. Work started in the rear yard utility easements in the 1800 block of Allen Drive, coming out to the street, continuing south to the 600 block of Redwing Drive, and finally to an electric pole located behind the homes.

Since the work is deemed emergency in nature, the city and Allendale residents did not receive any advance notification about the project.

Work will be loud at times and will continue the rest of this week and may extend into the weekend if necessary. ComEd does not anticipate any planned power outages due to the construction.

Landscape restoration efforts will begin following the underground cable installation, according to ComEd, the release stated.

For more information, call the Geneva Public Works Department Electric Division at 630-232-1503.