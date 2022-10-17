St. Charles police reports: Sept. 12-Oct. 3, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Eduardo C. Castillo-Vivaldo, 28, of the 100 block of North 15th Street, St. Charles, was charged at 3:27 p.m. Sept. 14 with possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use or possession of weapons or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Retail theft

• Nizar Zejnilhodzic, 38, of the zero to 100 block of 12th Street, St. Charles, was charged at 9:35 p.m. Sept. 25 with retail theft.

• Piya S. Newton, 37, of the 4200 block of Harrison Avenue, Rockford, was charged at 1:44 p.m. Sept. 28 with retail theft.

• Paula J. Veal, 64, of the zero to 300 block of North State Street, Elgin, was charged at 1:44 p.m. Sept. 28 with retail theft.

• Javier Cifuentes, 38, of the 4500 block of River Road, Schiller Park, was charged at 5:32 p.m. Sept. 11 with retail theft.

• Cedric Tyrone Mosley, 25, of the 3300 block of Market Street, East St. Louis, Illinois, was charged at 11:29 a.m. Sept. 16 with retail theft and endangering the life or health of a child.

• Mara Torres, 37, of the 700 block of Royal Saint George Drive, Naperville, was charged at 4:50 p.m. Sept. 26 with retail theft.

DUI

• Cameron Joseph Laszczak, 33, of the zero to 100 block of Chatham Court, South Elgin, was charged at 4 a.m. Sept. 25 with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Alyssa Stephanie Mansfield, 24, of the 100 block of Fryendall Court, Geneva, was charged at 8:22 p.m. Sept. 12 with driving under the influence of drugs and disobeying a traffic control device.

• William David Blackwell, 41, of the 2400 block of Deerfield Drive, Aurora, was charged at 5:53 a.m. Sept. 15 with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Liban Rashed Egeh, 24, of the 3600 block of Open Parkway, Elgin, was charged at 2:15 a.m. Sept. 25 with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving in the wrong lane, making an improper turn at an intersection, improper lane use and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Kennedy Marie Lewis, 22, of the 900 block of Lewis Road, Geneva, was charged at 12:50 a.m. Oct. 3 with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lighting.

Illegal consumption of alcohol

Nicholas Arthur Dryja, 18, of the 600 block of East Thornwood Drive, South Elgin, was charged at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 1 with illegal consumption of alcohol and obstructing, resisting a police officer.

Reckless driving

• Kyan Elias, 18, of the 14500 block of Notting Hill Road, Algonquin, was charged at 12:54 a.m. Sept. 16 with reckless driving.