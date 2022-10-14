Geneva Commons to host a Halloween celebration Oct. 29

Geneva Commons is hosting a Halloween celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

According to a news release, guests are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy all the ghoulish fun. Family-friendly events include snack bars, face painting, a petting zoo, kid-friendly corn maze and more. Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl from Aurora will be performing, while Midwest Fun Factory will be providing face painting, the release stated.

Additionally, Chi Snack Bar from LG Creations will offer snacks throughout the event.