Deadline approaching to report sidewalks in need of repair to Batavia officials

Batavia residents have until Oct. 31 to report damaged sidewalks in need of repair to the city.

According to the city’s website, Batavia sidewalks undergo yearly maintenance to ensure pedestrian safety and reduce liability for property owners and the city.

City staff will review these requests from the community to determine if they qualify for repair and if so, repairs are typically scheduled for the following construction season, the website stated.

Sidewalk repairs and replacement are completed by the city at no additional cost to residents and/or businesses.

In order to qualify for a repair, sidewalks must be sunken or have a height difference of 1 inch between two panels; the sidewalk is broken or separated into three or more pieces; or at least 50% of the surface has deteriorated.

The city’s engineering department manages the sidewalk repair program.

To report a sidewalk you believe is in need of repair, and meets one of the above criteria, call 630-454-2750. A city staff member will evaluate that sidewalk to determine if it qualifies for repair.