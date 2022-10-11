Geneva’s Gift Box to mark 75 years in business

GENEVA – The Gift Box, 310 W. State St., Geneva will mark its 75th year in business this year, according to a news release.

In November 1947, Edythe Anderson opened the store and not only fulfilled her dream of owning her own business in the post-war era, she was also shared the love of her Swedish family heritage with the local community and its residents, the release stated.

At that time, the area had been settled by large numbers of Scandinavian immigrants and their families, particularly in Geneva.

The family-owned business will celebrate this milestone under its third generation of owners, Anderson’s godchildren, Hans and Maria Jonsson.

Prior to their stewardship, their father Lennart Jonsson, who immigrated from Sweden in 1954, worked for Anderson. Upon her retirement, he expanded the business and operated it for almost 30 years.

The State Street location is the original storefront and for over 40 years, it was also the home of Cole Travel Service, a travel agency operated by Lennart that specialized in travel & tours to Scandinavia.

The owners plan to showcase several artisans in the store on the weekends in November and December as part of marking its 75th year, the release stated.