Geneva announces curbside leaf collection schedule

As Geneva residents prepare to rake leaves in the coming weeks, the city’s curbside leaf program will roll out in late October and continue through November.

According to a news release from the city, curbside leaf pickup is divided into three geographical zones with each zone collected three times using vacuum truck equipment. Every street will be targeted once during each of the three separate leaf pickups. Each zone takes several days to complete.

Zone breakdowns, proposed start dates for all three collection rounds, and full program details can be found on the city’s website. The schedule is subject to change in case of inclement weather, leaf volume on the ground or equipment failure, the release stated.

The city’s curbside leaf map details the collection zones and tracks the progress the contractor is making through each neighborhood. The map will be updated on weekday mornings and residents are encouraged to visit website often to check for any schedule changes.

Residents are required to rake their leaves to the parkway parallel to the street and about 12 inches behind the curb or edge of the pavement by 7 a.m. on the Monday of their scheduled pickup week. Raking leaves into the street or curb/gutter can clog storm sewers, which can later result in street flooding, the release stated.

Leaves placed on the parkway after the crews have passed will not be picked up until the next scheduled date.

Leaf Bag Program

After the curbside pickup concludes, residents who are still looking to dispose of leaves in December can participate in the leaf bag collection program. Leaves should be placed in brown yard waste bags. Refuse stickers are not required, but bags must only contain leaves. Yard waste, mulch or grass clippings mixed with leaves will not be accepted.

Bags should be set outside with the garbage on residents’ regular refuse collection day. The final pickup will be the week of Dec. 26.

Full details about both the curbside and leaf bag programs can be found on the city’s website. Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department by calling 630-232-1501.