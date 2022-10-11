Discussion of plans for former St. Charles police station site packs City Council chambers

St. Charles residents packed the City Council chambers Monday night to hear about two redevelopment proposals for the former St. Charles police station site along the Fox River.

During the City Council’s Planning and Development Committee, Chicago-based Murphy Development Group along with Frontier Development, which has been involved with several projects in downtown St. Charles, presented their plans for the land. The meeting was contentious at times, with some residents along with an alderperson questioning the transparency of the City Council regarding the proposed redevelopment of the site.

At a special St. Charles City Council workshop meeting on July 25, alderpersons reviewed four proposals for the site. The majority of alderpersons at that meeting voiced their preference for the proposals put forth by Murphy Development Group and Frontier Development.

“I’ll challenge anybody up here to tell me that meeting was transparent,” 4th Ward Alderperson Bryan Wirball said. “That meeting was changed from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Zoom link was removed, public comments were removed from the agenda and nobody knew what was going on. There was nothing on the city’s website. So you can’t tell me the July 25 meeting was transparent. It was not. So the only reason why those people were here on July 25 is because I let them know to come here, so they could be involved.”

Third Ward Alderperson Todd Bancroft rejected Wirball’s assertion.

“The time changed on a meeting? Come on. That’s a big deal? People can’t adjust? You are the biggest conspiracy theorist.”

The exchange drew several comments from the audience, including “You guys are supposed to be our leaders,” “Love each other” and “Be Kind.”

Murphy Development Group is proposing to build a five- to seven-story building that would house 141 apartments, a restaurant and retail space. The project would cost an estimated $60.5 million, with the developer not seeking any incentives from the city.

According to the plans, Jameson’s Charhouse, which has several locations in the Chicagoland area, is interested in opening a restaurant as part of the proposed development.

Alderpersons for the most part reacted favorably to the plans.

“i appreciate the fact you are not asking for any taxpayer money,” 1st Ward Alderperson Ron Silkaitis said.

He also liked the amount of green space included in the plans.

Frontier Development, in partnership with Chicago-based The Prime Group and Architectural Wood Expressions, proposes to build one six-story building and parking garage that would contain 107 residential units, four restaurants, 164 hotel rooms, a spa/fitness center and conference space. An 85,000-square-foot outdoor plaza, two rooftop pools and 750 lineal feet of public riverwalk also are part of the plans.

The project would cost about $150 million to build, with the developers asking the city for up to $20 million tax increment financing and revenue sharing financing provided by the city.

Curt Hurst, who owns Frontier Development with his son Conrad, said he has been meeting with residents about the proposed development.

“I live downtown,” he said, in addressing alderpersons. “We want to get it right. We are definitely committed to work with the community.”

Several alderpersons voiced concerns about the plans.

“I just don’t see any compelling data that says we’re dying to have a hotel like the Arista in downtown St. Charles,” 4th Ward Alderperson David Pietryla said.

He also was concerned that the proposed plaza would compete with the First Street Plaza.

More than 400 people have signed a petition opposing Frontier Development’s plans. The petition, started by Eileen Kanute, opposes the plan for several reasons, including that the proposal is too big for the riverfront and that heavy traffic will overwhelm the surrounding neighborhoods and Main Street.

The petition also opposes the proposed $20 million tax increment financing and revenue sharing financing provided by the city. During the meeting, Curt Hurst compared the request to St. Charles agreeing to give developer Zylstra, LLC about $7.5 million in sales tax revenue bonds to bring a Costco store to St. Charles.

Wirball had several concerns about the proposal, including its impact on neighboring residents.

“What is the impact on the quality of life for the people that live in the Pottawatomie neighborhood?” he asked. “They’re going to have to deal with traffic, parking, who knows what they’re going to deal with over there. Those things concern me. It’s a beautiful drawing for a different location.”

However, the plan also drew positive comments as well.

“I appreciate that you are trying to do something different,” 2nd Ward Alderperson Ryan Bongard said.

Third Ward Alderperson Paul Lencioni also liked the look of the plan.

“In taking a look at this entire space, It is absolutely spectacular,” he said.

Alderpersons are set to discuss the two proposals again at the Nov. 14 City Council Planning and Development Committee meeting.