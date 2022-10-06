Geneva Center for the Arts to present exhibit opening, fiber workshop

GENEVA – The Geneva Center for the Arts plans an opening reception for the “Common Thread” exhibition from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

The center is at 321 Stevens St., Suite Q, in the northwest corner of the building. The show features work from East Coast-based artists Paula Stebbens Becker of Massachusetts, Kristin Crane of Rhode Island, Kristen Dettoni of New Hampshire, Lili Gilbert of Rhode Island, Paul Lewandowski of Maine, Nancy Machado of Massachusetts, Wanda Miglus of Rhode Island, and Cathy Wilkerson of Massachusetts.

On display until Nov. 10, the exhibition focuses on fiber-based work inspired by nature, the environment and the physical and spiritual place that we call “home,” as interpreted by each artist, a news release stated. An excerpt of the artists’ statement reads:

“As artists, we are aware of the color, texture, pattern and forms that we encounter during a walk on the beach, a hike in the woods, in our backyard garden or on a city street. By observing, listening, drawing and writing, we begin to discover a ‘sense of place’ in our body, spirit and the world around us. For this body of work, our materials are natural fibers. We focused on botanical colors, making dye baths with marigold, onion skins, madder root and indigo (to name a few).”

The opening reception will begin with a brief presentation from visiting artist Kristen Dettoni, in the Hunter W. Shodeen Enrichment Gallery. Visitors will learn about the inspiration behind the works in her “Coded” series, and understand its connection to our own community, the release stated.

Following the artist talk, guests are invited to stay for the opening reception and explore the rest of the works included in the “Common Thread” exhibition. Light fare will be served, and a cash bar will be open throughout the evening. The event is free to the public.

In conjunction with the exhibition, visiting artist Cathy Wilkerson will offer an indigo dye workshop at the Geneva Center for the Arts from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8. The class will explore a variety of techniques, and participants will create a set of four, hand-dyed cotton napkins to take home. Traditional shibori, resist and pole-dyeing techniques will be included with hands-on help. The $99 registration fee includes all materials needed. No previous skills are necessary. Visit genevaartscenter.org/enrichment to register.

Geneva Center for the Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. It is focused on providing thoughtfully curated programming, including year-round exhibitions, events and education opportunities that complement and expand the art scene in Chicago’s western suburbs. Visit www.genevaartscenter.org.

The Geneva Center for the Arts acknowledges support from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.