16th Judicial Circuit promotes deputy court administrator

The 16th Judicial Court has announced the promotion of deputy court administrator Andrea O’Brien to replace court administrator Douglas Naughton upon his retirement in November. Naughton has worked in the role since December 1983, while O’Brien has served as the deputy court administrator for the past 14 years, according to a news release.

O’Brien earned her Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Northern Illinois University in 1993 and her Juris Doctorate from the University of New Hampshire Law School in 1996. She was admitted to the Wisconsin State Bar in 1997 and practiced law in the areas of foreclosure and bankruptcy in Milwaukee. She began working with the 16th Judicial Court as a staff attorney in 2000 and was selected as deputy court administrator in 2008, the release stated.

In her new role, O’Brien will be responsible for the overall management of the court’s non-judicial operations and providing support for the judges of the circuit.