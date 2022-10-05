Elburn Village Board nixes plan for pedestrian bridge from subdivision to downtown area

The village of Elburn and Shodeen have agreed to cancel plans for a pedestrian bridge connecting Elburn Station to the downtown area based on feedback officials received from participants in the village’s recent Elburn Connects study.

When participants were asked to prioritize possible projects for the village, the pedestrian bridge was ranked fourth out of eight, but when the $2 million price tag was included, it dropped to eighth.

Village President Jeff Walter said people saw other less expensive ways to connect the development and Elburn’s downtown such as “better sidewalks and streets that already exist.”

The pedestrian bridge was included in the 2013 annexation agreement between Shodeen and the village, with a $200 impact fee per residential lot. The village has agreed to refund Shodeen the amount it has received to date, about $36,000, according to Village Administrator John Nevenhoven.

The village scheduled a public hearing at Monday night’s meeting to allow for additional public comment on the plan to delete the bridge. No one commented, either at the hearing or through contacting the village directly.

Board members discuss request for Airbnb

An inquiry to use a home as an Airbnb generated discussion between board members and village staff about how to deal with this request. Airbnb is a company for property owners to rent out their space to travelers looking for a place to stay.

Elburn’s zoning ordinances list tourist homes as a prohibited use in residential areas but gives no definition for the term.

“You’re not alone dealing with this subject,” village attorney Bill Thomas. “A lot of municipalities are now figuring out how to deal with this animal called Airbnbs or short-term rentals.”

Walter said one way to look at it is as a business.

“What kind of customer would something like this draw? he said. “For example, places like Fisherman’s Inn, they might be looking for places to stay for a wedding party.

“Then the argument becomes, if one of these is right next to you, how are you going to feel about having different people as your next door neighbor every weekend or once a month or whatever the case might be?”

Trustee Ken Anderson said one way to think about it could be to designate certain areas, such as the Route 47 corridor, for tourist housing. In that case, there would be businesses surrounding them, not homeowners.

Board members agreed to have ongoing discussions about the issue.

Bespoke Barbershop owner to offer scalp micropigmentation

Bespoke Barbershop owner Blanca Ramirez attended Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting to introduce board members to scalp micropigmentation, a service she wants to offer to customers at her shop at 151 E. Route 38, Unit C in Elburn.

Ramirez said scalp micropigmentation is a “permanent makeup” process that gives the look of a closely shaved head. Because the process is similar to that of tattooing, which is allowed as a special use in the village’s Commercial Manufacturing (CM) zoning, the board decided this also should be considered a special use in the General Business (B-2) zoning, where Ramirez’s shop is located.

Trustee Sue Filek, a cosmetologist and owner of Hair Directors Hair Salon in Elburn, said micropigmentation is gaining a lot of attention as an up-and-coming service in the hair salon business. Filek had questions for Ramirez, mostly regarding the certifications necessary to perform the micropigmentation.

Ramirez said she has the proper certifications and said she would be the only one in her shop to offer the service. Since micropigmentation is fairly new, Filek said that part of the industry is unregulated and questioned Ramirez about the steps she would have to take to receive the industry’s blessing. Ramirez said that once the village gives its approval, the county health department would come out to inspect the premises. Ramirez’s first step would be to go before the Plan Commission.