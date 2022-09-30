Boutique Baby in St. Charles to host grand opening Oct. 15 & 16

Boutique Baby, a new retailer in St. Charles, is hosting a grand opening at the location at 92 S. First St., Suite C.

The grand opening is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. During the event, they will have raffles and giveaways including two Yeti coolers, according to a news release.

Boutique Baby carries infant and toddler apparel, coordinated kids/adult apparel, hardware accessories (Nuna/Veer gear), unique gifts, toys and more for expecting mothers, dads, grandparents and families with young children.

Boutique Baby Owner Deborah Giampapa stated in the news release that she is excited to have her business in St. Charles.

“It’s been an incredible journey getting to turn the shop into the business I’ve always dreamed of,” she stated. “I hope everyone gets a chance to come out and check out our store.”

To learn more about Boutique Baby, visit www.shopboutiquebaby.com.