September 29, 2022
Shaw Local
News - Kane County

Two St. Charles businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

By Eric Schelkopf
St. Charles Municipal Building

Two St. Charles businesses have been cited for selling alcohol to a minor.

St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek, acting as Liquor Control Commissioner, took the action during a Sept. 19 hearing of the St. Charles Liquor Control Commission.

The commission considers alcohol, tobacco and massage license issues. 7-Eleven, 2400 E. Main St., St. Charles, was required to pay a $250 fine and $500 in court costs and  Lundeen’s Liquor East, Inc., 614 E. Main St., St. Charles, was required to pay a $1,000 fine and $500 in court costs.

