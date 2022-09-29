Two St. Charles businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

Two St. Charles businesses have been cited for selling alcohol to a minor.

St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek, acting as Liquor Control Commissioner, took the action during a Sept. 19 hearing of the St. Charles Liquor Control Commission.

The commission considers alcohol, tobacco and massage license issues. 7-Eleven, 2400 E. Main St., St. Charles, was required to pay a $250 fine and $500 in court costs and Lundeen’s Liquor East, Inc., 614 E. Main St., St. Charles, was required to pay a $1,000 fine and $500 in court costs.