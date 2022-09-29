East State Street in Geneva closed after car strikes pedestrian

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car on East State Street in Geneva Wednesday night.

Geneva Police and Fire Department work the seen of an accident along East State Street just west of Eastside Drive in Geneva on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

According to an alert from the city of Geneva, East State Street is closed from Sandholm Street to Eastside Drive. The accident happened just before 7 p.m. in the 700 block of East State Street.

The pedestrian sustained severe injuries, and the Geneva Fire Department took the person to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

Geneva Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. The road is expected to be shut down for several hours as the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team investigates the crash.