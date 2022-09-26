September 26, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - Kane County

St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade applications available now

By Shaw Local News Network
The St. Charles Business Alliance has announced that applications for the Electric Christmas Parade are now available for local businesses, community groups and non-profits.

The St. Charles Business Alliance has announced that applications for the Electric Christmas Parade are now available for local businesses, community groups and non-profits. (Drew Pertl)

The St. Charles Business Alliance has announced that applications for the Electric Christmas Parade are now available for local businesses, community groups and non-profits. The parade will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 in downtown St. Charles.

All entries must include a completed entry form, a certificate of insurance naming the St. Charles Business Alliance and city of St. Charles as additional insured, a signed copy of the parade rules and regulation and an entry fee of $275 for business entries or $25 for non-profits made payable to the Business Alliance. All entries must be submitted on or before Oct. 21.

Applications can be found at stcholidayhomecoming.com.

The two-day Holiday Homecoming event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 with the lighting of the lights on the First Street Plaza. The event will also include a holiday movie at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Arcada Theatre and visits with Santa at 1 p.m. on the First Street Plaza. All events and activities are free of charge.

Any additional questions can be directed to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.

St. CharlesKane County