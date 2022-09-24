ABATE Toy and Food Run scheduled for Oct. 9 in Elburn

The 36th annual ABATE Toy and Food Run is an all-day event scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9 starting at Knucklehead’s Tavern in Elburn.

According to a news release, the event begins with live music from Amy Stephan and Company from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The motorcycle run will then travel with a police escort to Sycamore Speedway to continue the part from 1:30 to 6 p.m. with live music from The Eliminator Band, food, vendors, a burnout competition, weenie bite competition, mechanical bull and more.

Attendance requires $20 per person plus a toy or food donation. Bring new and unopened toys to any participating Harley-Davidson dealership or to the run. Four trophies will be given to the dealership with the most toy donations, the dealership with the most food donations, the burnout competition winner and the weenie bite competition winner.

For more details or vendor questions, contact events officer Chris Newman at 630-302-4445 or DuKane chapter president Chris Hansen at 630-618-7551.