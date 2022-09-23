The Holmstad in Batavia to host annual Bazaar Oct. 1

Richard MacFeely has been hard at work in the woodshop creating unique hand-crafted walking sticks that will be among the items for sale at Covenant Living at the Holmstad’s annual Bazaar.

The 44th annual event, which is open to the public, runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the retirement community, 700 W. Fabyan Road. Admission is free.

MacFeely stated in a news release that each wooden walking stick carved from such woods as walnut, maple, oak, and hickory come with unique and intricate tops or handles that can take anywhere from two to three weeks to complete.

“There is a rich history of walking sticks to research and the materials offer inspiration—interesting woods or possibilities for handles,” MacFeely stated in the release. “More importantly, I’m grateful that this is an opportunity for me to use my woodworking skills to support the Benevolent Care Fund that helps our residents in need.”

Residents at the senior living community are preparing for the event where they will offer shoppers a variety of items— baked goods, wood and needle crafts, seasonal wreaths, designer knits, plants, along with second-hand treasures such as jewelry, furniture, books and household items. There will also be a raffle for four designer-knit wraps.

“The Bazaar is a wonderful tradition at The Holmstad, and residents here prepare the entire year by creating items that will be up for sale,” said David Salstrom, Bazaar co-chair. “The greater community comes out in full force to support us. It’s exciting to see everyone lined up outside the door waiting to come in and start shopping.”

The proceeds raised from the event are used by residents for projects such as the Benevolent Care Fund, graduation gifts and scholarships for high school dining employees, library books, music for the choir, and craft materials for resident projects.

“Giving back is just part of our culture at The Holmstad and the annual Bazaar allows us the opportunity to do that,” said John Pearson, Bazaar co-chair. “We’re also certainly thankful for all of our resident volunteers that help make this event possible.”

Pearson says there will also be a free opportunity for shoppers to win a cash drawing. For added convenience, shoppers may pay for items with credit cards, cash or checks.