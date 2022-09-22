State Rep. Keith Wheeler to host ‘Coffee and Cold Ones with Keith’ events

Fox Valley residents with questions, concerns or feedback on state issues are invited to attend either of two upcoming meet-and-greet events with State Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego, to be held next week in North Aurora and Geneva, according to a news release.

Both events are free and open to the public.

The North Aurora event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at Brother Chimp Brewing, 1059 W. Orchard Road.

The Geneva event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at Cafe & Barr, 407 S. Third Street.

Constituents who are unable to attend but wish to give feedback to Wheeler are invited to call his District Office in North Aurora at 630-345-3464 or visit repkeithwheeler.com and click “Contact” on the homepage.