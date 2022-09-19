Geneva High School Homecoming parade to close several streets Sept. 23

Several detours and closures will be in place as Geneva High School celebrates homecoming with its annual parade Friday, Sept. 23.

According to a news release, State Street between Third and Ninth Streets will be shut down at 2 p.m. to accommodate the event. All streets listed on the parade route will also be closed to traffic:

Geneva High School/Stevens Street east to Anderson Boulevard;

Anderson Boulevard south to State Street;

State Street east to Third Street; and

Third Street north to Hamilton Street.

A detour route will direct motorists traveling eastbound on State Street to turn south on Ninth Street, east on James Street, north on Third Street and back east on State Street. The directions will be reversed for westbound traffic.

As the parade moves back to the high school, traffic will also be impacted on Third Street, Stevens Street and McKinley Avenue. Roadways will remain open, but drivers may want to consider alternate routes.

Police officers will be providing traffic control, but motorists should use caution when driving through downtown due to the anticipated crowd. The streets are expected to be reopened after 3:30 p.m.