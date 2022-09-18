Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Sept. 7-10, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Connor R. Baker, 28, of the 800 block of Myers Road, Sugar Grove, was charged Sept. 7 with reckless driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, causing damage to a ComEd pole, a Chevron sign and pole at Hankes and West Ridge roads, damage to a drainage culvert on Hankes Road and tree damage on West Ridge Road and culvert and grass damage at Hankes Road, in Sugar Grove Township.

• Brandon E. Brengman, 42, of the 24000 block of South 595 Road, Grove, Okla., was charged Sept. 7 with aggravated battery of a police officer, aggravated resisting a police officer and disorderly conduct in the 42W900 block of Jericho Road, Sugar Grove Township.

• Robert S. Lord, 51, of the 0N700 block of Watson Road, Maple Park, was charged Sept. 10 with resisting a police officer and disorderly conduct.