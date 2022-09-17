Geneva Commons celebrates 20th anniversary

Geneva Commons is gearing up to celebrate the shopping center’s 20th anniversary. The community is invited to join the celebration which will take place on Friday, Sept. 30 from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on the Center Green.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating this milestone at Geneva Commons,” Cathy Charut, general manager of Geneva Commons, stated in a news release. “In just this past year alone, we’ve hosted inclusive holiday events, held a contest to support local, small businesses, welcomed the community for movies on the Center Green, enjoyed tasty local food trucks together, and so much more. From supporting small businesses to community focused events, connecting with the people of Geneva has been such a joy throughout the past 20 years.”

To kick off the celebration, the community is invited to enjoy performances from two live bands. Renowned local bands 7th Heaven and Hi-Infidelity will perform throughout the night with the first taking the stage at 4:30 p.m. and the later taking the stage at 7 p.m, the release stated.

In addition to live music, the shopping center will also be hosting an evening full of activities. FAME Entertainment will be providing henna tattoos, caricature drawings and psychic tarot card readings, while Castle Party Rental located in St. Charles will provide an LED giant tic tac toe and 360 photobooth to capture the perfect Instagrammable moments. For those opting to further capture the night with a memorable snap, IMG Photobooth will be providing a photobooth with creative props.

California Pizza Kitchen and Altiro Latin Fusion restaurant will be providing options for guests to indulge in, as well as an elote bar for those craving a snack.

Guests will also be able to shop ‘til they drop from local business and merchant booths. The Geneva Common’s Sephora store will also provide makeovers in partnership with luxurious makeup brands Supergoop and Merit, and participate in giveaways with Brazilian beauty brand Sol de Janeiro.

To top off the celebration, Geneva Commons will partake in a Geneva Commons-shaped cake cutting ceremony from La Chicanita Bakery located in Aurora.

This event is sponsored by Waubonsee Community College, LRS Recycles, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Sola Salons Geneva and Gold Fish Swim Schools St. Charles.

For more information on the latest events and programming at Geneva Commons, follow along on social media onFacebook andInstagram at @genevacommons and visit www.shopgenevacommons.com.