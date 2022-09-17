Filmmaker Margaret Byrne to join Geneva Center for the Arts panel discussion at library

GENEVA — The Geneva Center for the Arts, in partnership with the Geneva Public Library, will host award-winning filmmaker Margaret Byrne in a panel discussion about her film “Any Given Day” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the library’s main meeting room at 227 S. Seventh St., according to a news release.

“Any Given Day” is streaming free until Sept. 22 as part of the America Reframed series on World Channel, available here.

In the film, Byrne follows three formerly-incarcerated Chicagoans as they manage their respective mental illnesses while searching for stability in the families, friendships, jobs and housing. Over the course of five years of documenting their struggles, Byrne faces her own challenges and reckons with her own history of mental illness, the release stated.

To lend a local perspective on these issues, Martha Paschke, pre-arrest diversion coordinator for the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, will join the panel. The program is dedicated to helping individuals who have been marginalized and cycled in and out of the criminal legal system as a result of substance use disorder, mental illness and/or a lack of resources.

The event is free and open to the public.