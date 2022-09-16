Geneva City Council 2023 election candidate guide available online

GENEVA — Residents interested in running for Geneva City Council in 2023 can find a candidate guide posted on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.

The guide, which provides election information on how to file for candidacy and all required forms, is available on the city’s website homepage. Nominating petitions may not be circulated before Tuesday, Sept. 20.

One seat in each of the city’s five aldermanic wards is open with each carrying a four-year term.

Candidates can file their petitions from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays from Monday, Dec. 12 through Monday, Dec. 19 at Geneva City Hall, 109 James St.

The candidates will run in the April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election. For more election information, visit the Illinois State Board of Elections website at www.elections.il.gov.