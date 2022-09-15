Residents, ‘large amount’ of pets removed from Campton Hills home deemed unfit for living

Campton Hills police are investigating a home where a “large amount” of cats and dogs were removed Thursday due to concerns about public health.

According to a news release from police, officers responded to a home on the 3N800 block of Town Hall Road. They and workers from the Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District met with the residents.

They discovered unfit living conditions, police said.

Firefighters initiated a hazardous-materials protocol.

The residents were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The animals were taken to Kane County Animal Control for treatment.

The release did not say what time the call came in how many residents were there or how many animals were found.

However, Kane County Animal Control Executive Director Brett Youngsteadt said that they had received 24 dogs and “a number of cats,” and were still taking them in as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Youngsteadt said that the animals will remain at the animal control facility in Geneva and will be examined by the county’s veterinarian.

Kane County Chronicle editor Aimee Barrows contributed to this report.