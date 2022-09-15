Batavia Library’s ‘Books Between Bites’ season announced

Batavia’s popular monthly book program, Books Between Bites, will begin its 34th season on Thursday, Sept. 15.

According to a news release, the series is held at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave., from noon to 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend these free programs, presented from September through May, on the third Thursday of every month. Reservations are not required.

The season continues Oct. 20 with local author and retired science teacher Diane Lincoln discussing her book “Science Discovery Files: 10 Forgotten Stories of Incredible Scientists.” Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke makes his 34th visit on Nov. 17 to share his latest literary discoveries that mention Batavia. On Dec. 15, Batavian and author Roger Breisch will discuss his latest book “Humanity’s Journey Home: Surrendering to the Wholeness that is Gaia.”

The season continues into the new year, and runs through May.

For more information about Books Between Bites, call Becky Hoag at 630-482-9157. The complete schedule and description of each program can be found at booksbetweenbites.com. Printed season schedules will soon available at Batavia Public Library.