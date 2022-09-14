New COVID-19 booster shots now available at Kane Vax Hub in Batavia

The Kane County Health Department will be offering the bivalent Moderna and bivalent Pfizer vaccines at the Kane Vax Hub on Saturday Sept. 17, according to a news release.

Check for appointment availability at KaneVax.org. Individuals requiring assistance with appointments can call the Kane Vax line at 855-4-KANEVAX (855-452-6382). The Kane Vax Hub is located at 501 N. Randall Road in Batavia.

According to the release, the bivalent booster shot targets two versions of the coronavirus: the original strain, and the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The previous booster shot targeted only the original version of the virus.

The Pfizer bivalent booster is now available to people 12 years and older, given at least two months after receiving a primary vaccination series or last booster.

The updated Moderna bivalent booster is authorized for people 18 years.

These updated bivalent boosters will replace the original formulation (monovalent) booster in the 12 and older population. Children aged 5 to 11 will continue to receive the original formulation (monovalent) booster. Children under age 5 are not eligible for a booster.

People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should consult with their specialty provider about timing and dosage of vaccines.

For additional information and current updates about COVID-19, visit the health department’s website at KaneHealth.com or call the health department at 630-208-3801 and select the COVID line.