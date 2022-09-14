League of Women Voters to hold two candidate forums this month

The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County will co-host two hybrid forums on Sept. 21 and Sept. 27 to give voters a chance to learn about candidates running for office in the Nov. 8 election.

According to a news release, the Sept. 21 forum, in cooperation with the League of Women Voters of the Aurora Area, will feature the candidates running for Illinois State Senate in the 42nd District, which covers part of North Aurora, Aurora, Montgomery and Naperville, as well as Illinois State House 83rd District, which includes part of Aurora and North Aurora.

The forum will be held at 7 p.m. in person at Aurora University in the Crimi Auditorium at 1347 Prairie St. in Aurora. It will also be livestreamed and available for later viewing on the BATV YouTube channel.

The Sept. 27 forum, in cooperation with the DuPage NAACP, will feature candidates competing for Kane County offices and seats on the Kane County Board. The forum will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., and will also be livestreamed and available for later viewing on the BATV YouTube channel.

Recordings of the forums will be posted to the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County’s website and the Illinois Voter Guide.