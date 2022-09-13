St. Charles School Board election packets now available

Nomination packets for those interested in running for the St. Charles District 303 School Board next year are now available.

Those interested can pick up a packet at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave. in Geneva or print one from the Kane County election website. Petitions cannot be circulated for signature before Sept. 20.

The completed nomination packets must be filed with Kane County in person or by mail between Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. All forms are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 19.

The 2023 consolidated election will be held on April 4. Four seats are up for election:

• Two-year term (Currently held by Matt Kuschert).

• Four-year term (Currently held by Jillian Barker).

• Four-year term (Currently held by Joe Lackner).

• Four-year term (Currently held by Becky McCabe).

Board members are elected to four-year terms. Kuschert was appointed to the board last year to fill the remainder of Carolyn Waibel’s term following her resignation.

For petition information or election questions, contact the Kane County Election Commission at 630-232-5990 or go to kanecountyelections.org. Election forms also are available online at elections.il.gov or by contacting the State Board of Elections at 217-782-4141.

Learn more about the District 303 School Board at district.d303.org/board. For more information about District 303 Board seats, contact Tammy Marsan, executive assistant to the superintendent, at tamara.marsan@d303.org or by calling 331-228-4922.