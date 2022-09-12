Geneva Public Works to flush hydrants this month

The city of Geneva will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the community for three weeks starting Monday, Sept. 19 as part of an ongoing maintenance program.

Hydrants will be flushed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. The water is safe to drink, but residents are encouraged to let their faucets run for a few minutes if they notice any discoloration, according to a news release.

Residents are urged to limit their water use if possible and refrain from washing their clothes during this time to avoid staining from rusty water. In the event rusty water discolors clothing, residents should keep their laundry wet and purchase a rust-removing solution packet from a local retailer, the release stated.

Signs will be placed in neighborhoods to remind residents that the program is underway in their area. Residents also can view a hydrant flushing progress map on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us or on Twitter. Work is expected to be completed in early October, weather permitting.

The city flushes fire hydrants to improve the overall quality of the water by cleaning the water mains of rust and corrosion and ensuring that all hydrants are working properly.

For more information, contact James Childress, Geneva Public Works system maintenance and customer service supervisor, at 630-232-1551 or via email at jchildress@geneva.il.us.