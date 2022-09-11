Fox Valley Marathon to impact downtown Geneva, St. Charles traffic

Several downtown Geneva streets will be closed to traffic early Sunday, Sept. 18 to accommodate the annual Fox Valley Marathon.

The marathon begins in St. Charles and heads south into Geneva, impacting downtown streets and main arterial roads between 7 and 9 a.m. including:

Route 31 – Roosevelt Street in St. Charles to Third Street near the Kane County Government Center

Stevens Street – Route 31 to Richards Street

Ford Street – Route 31 to Sixth Street

Richards Street – Stevens to Peyton streets

Peyton Street – Richards Street to Route 31

State Street (Route 38) – Route 25 to Seventh Street

James Street – Route 31 to Fifth Street;

Fifth Street – James to Campbell streets

Campbell Street – Fifth to Third streets

Third Street – Campbell to Fulton streets

Fulton Street – Third Street to Route 31

Detour Routes

Route 38 - The marked detour route for local drivers traveling eastbound on State Street will be turning south on Seventh Street, east on Fulton Street, south on Fourth Street, east on South Street, south on Third Street, south on Route 31, east on Fabyan Parkway and north on Route 25. Westbound traffic will utilize the same route in reverse.

Route 31 - The marked detour route for local drivers heading southbound on Route 31 in St. Charles will be turning west on Roosevelt Street, south on Third Street (St. Charles)/Anderson Boulevard (Geneva), east on State Street, south on Seventh Street, east on Fulton Street, south on Fourth Street, east on South Street, south on Third Street and south on Route 31. Northbound traffic will use the same route in reverse.

Alternate Route – Motorists who want to avoid the detours should take Route 25, Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road to travel around downtown Geneva. Trucks should use this route and avoid the downtown area if possible.

There will be numerous marathon officials and police officers providing traffic control, so motorists should use caution when driving in the downtown. Officials will be available to assist residents to and from their homes if they live within the designated racecourse.

For more information about the race, visit www.foxvalleymarathon.com.