St. Charles police reports: Aug. 12-29, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Retail theft

• Alfonso Luna Celis, 25, of the 1200 block of Kings Cross, West Chicago, was charged at 9:57 p.m. Aug. 29 with retail theft.

• Maria C. Rios-Garcia, 21, of the zero to 100 block of Simpson Street, Geneva, was charged at 6:50 p.m. Aug. 14 with retail theft.

Battery

Thomas Joseph Bull, 48, of the 8800 block of Archer Avenue, Willow Springs, was charged at 3:43 p.m. Aug. 17 with battery to cause physical harm.

Disorderly conduct

Krystina Maree Rushing, 26, of the 2000 block of Wessel Court, St. Charles, was charged at 6:03 p.m. Aug. 23 with disorderly conduct: breach of peace.

DUI

John Wesley Cress, 57, of the 100 block of South 14th Street, St. Charles, was charged at 12:41 p.m. Aug. 12 with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.

Illegal consumption of alcohol

Robert M. Krotz, 19, of the 1200 block of Wing Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 6:20 p.m. Aug. 14 with illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.