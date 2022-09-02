St. Charles Park District partners with DePAW to offer dog obedience classes

A new partnership between the St. Charles Park District and DePAW University positive dog training will bring a host of new class offerings this fall.

According to a news release from the park district, courses provided by the Geneva-based canine training and boarding facility will benefit an increasing number of community members who have expressed a desire for such services in recent years.

The programs, which take place over the course of several weeks, are available for dogs that are just starting their training journey as well as animals that have a stronger grasp of the fundamentals, the release stated.

Puppy Preschool takes on beginner pups, teaching them good behaviors with straightforward commands. Experts will also explore matters like housebreaking, how to curb issues such as mouthing and jumping, as well as grooming routines and common vaccines.

Intro to Obedience focuses on practices that help keep dogs’ attention on their owners. The course will also help participants learn to walk with their dogs using a loose leash rather than a taut one. Beginner Obedience takes the training a step further with sit-stay, down-stay and recall commands and includes longer durations for various obedience cues. The introductory class is required for those seeking to enroll.

The final offered course in the series is Intermediate Obedience, which finds dogs and owners expanding on cues while increasing duration and distance. Skills include waiting at doors and good manners when meeting new people. The first two courses are required for the intermediate class.

Community members who are looking to engage more with their pets may also take advantage of three agility classes. The Intro to Agility class focuses on bonding and improving listening skills and tips on how to expend puppy energy. Simple obstacle courses help to guide skills. The Beginner Agility class offers advancements with more challenging obstacles for dogs to maneuver. The third, Intermediate Agility, includes full courses and delves into specific handling techniques for owners to apply as needed.

Working Pack Walks are also available. Led by a DePAW trainer, these walks allow dogs to explore and make use of their training, which includes the development of self-control, social intelligence and the ability to listen to their owner while tuning out real-world distractions. These walks, each an hour long, will take place from Sept. 10 through Nov. 12 at several locations throughout the region. Registration is required for each individual working walk.

Classes are open to all those 18 and older and take place at 100 S. Glengarry Drive in Geneva. To learn more about DePAW University positive dog training, including course dates and times, visit stcparks.org.