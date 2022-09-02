New Jazz Weekend Check-In Challenge on the Travel St. Charles App

The St. Charles Business Alliance has rolled out a new challenge on the Travel St. Charles app for this year’s Jazz Weekend.

Sponsored by the Arcada Theatre, The Jazz Weekend Check-In Challenge will be available for visitors to participate in during this year’s event, offering a chance to win a pair of tickets to a show at the Arcada Theatre. Jazz Weekend, presented by St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, will take place from Sept. 8 – 11.

Individuals can participate in the challenge by downloading the Travel St. Charles app and creating an account. Once the account is created, the user will be able to check-in to any Jazz Weekend performance by viewing the event and clicking on the “Check-In Now” button while at the venue.

A total of three check-ins throughout Jazz Weekend are required to be entered into the running to win a pair of tickets to a show at the Arcada Theatre (subject to availability). Three winners will be chosen from all entrants who complete the challenge.

Winners will be notified via email on Sept. 12.

“We hope that this challenge encourages people to come out to Jazz Weekend to hear some fantastic music, and to visit some of the great businesses in St. Charles,” St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said in a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance.

For more information on the challenge, go to stcjazzweekend.com/challenge. Any additional questions can be directed to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.