September 01, 2022
Geneva Garden Club hosts guest luncheon

Potential new members welcome to lunch, learn about dividing plants

By Shaw Local News Network

Julie Brown, Vice President of the Geneva Garden Club, selects her plants at Shady Hill Gardens in Elburn on Tuesday. The club will host its annual guest luncheon Sept. 6. (Wendy Kemp)

GENEVA – The Geneva Garden Club will kick off the 2022-2023 season with an annual guest luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva.

The luncheon is free and open open to anyone who is interested in learning more about the Geneva Garden Club, according to a news release.

The club will do a presentation on how to divide plants and over winter them as the club prepares for next spring’s plant sale.

All meetings are from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month, September through May.

If you are interested in attending any of general meetings, or would like more information, send an e-mail to genevagardenclub.com.

