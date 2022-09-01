Batavia Community Band to play two free concerts this fall at Peg Bond Center

The Batavia Community Band will perform two free concerts conducted by Director John Heath at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Peg Bond Center in downtown Batavia.

According to a news release, the concerts in the park will consist of music from many different genres, including marches, classics, movie medleys, popular artists, patriotic songs and fall favorites.

Bring a lawn chair, blanket or just sit on the grass for a peaceful afternoon of music down by the river, the release stated.

The band has brought together many former musicians who live in Batavia and the surrounding area who wanted to pick up their instruments once again. New members are always welcome, the release stated.

Membership is free. Donations are accepted to help offset the cost of new music.

For more information, contact bataviacommunityband@gmail.com or visit cityofbatavia.net.