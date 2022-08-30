Batavia Chamber of Commerce announces Donna Dallesasse Award winner

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce announced Mary Anne Callahan of Kuhn Counseling Center is the 2022 Donna Dallesasse Award winner.

In her letter of nomination, Batavia Chamber member Amberlyn Vaughan of Catalyst Physiotherapy recommended Callahan because of her commitment to the community and the wellness of its residents, according to a news release.

Callahan played an active role in the development and marketing of the Batavia Counselors’ Collaboration, a group of local counselors who combined forces in 2020. Shortly after the COVID-19 shutdown, the counselors partnered with Batavia to help the community during the pandemic, particularly with stress and mental health. The collaborators discovered that no one organization had a substantial list of area resources. Under Callahan’s direction, the Kane County Area Resources Guide was established and is continually updated, according to the release.

A resident of Batavia since 2008, Callahan is on the board of directors for the Batavia Foundation of Educational Excellence and is a substitute teacher in Batavia Public School District 101, according to the release.